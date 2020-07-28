Blast from the Past / 1954: Blue ribbon Appaloosa yearling

Topatchy, an Appaloosa yearling stallion bred and shown by George Hatley of Moscow, is pictured in this photo published in the Aug. 26, 1954, Lewiston Tribune. Topatchy had recently won the blue ribbon in his class at the seventh annual National Appaloosa Horse Show at Deer Lodge, Mont. The champion yearling was entered in the competition by his owner at the time, May Gierke of Moorehead, Mont. Hatley, shown here with the yearling he had bred and raised, was secretary of the National Appaloosa Breeders Association. Hatley was widely known in the horse world as Mr. Appaloosa for his efforts to preserve and promote the Appaloosa horse, and was a member of the Appaloosa Hall of Fame, according to his 2011 obituary published in the Tribune. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

