Blast from the Past / 1954: A long day at the Lewiston Roundup

George Topping of Lewiston (left), mounted on a buckskin gelding owned by Carl Eller, and Cecil Farell (right) ride on Main Street in the 1954 Lewiston Roundup Parade. They are shown in front of what is now Guy’s Outdoor Motorsports and Marine, just past 18th Street. In those days, the parades traveled east to west on Lewiston’s Main Street, and anyone who participated in the parade was granted free admission to the rodeo, Topping said in a telephone interview. Topping said he was just 19 or 20 in this photo, and he “never missed a rodeo in north Lewiston” before the Roundup Grounds were moved to Tammany. Though he owned his own horses at the time, Topping said Eller had asked him to break the colt that day, so he had ridden the horse all the way from the Lewiston Orchards to the parade, through the parade, over to the north Lewiston grounds for the rodeo and finally back up to the Orchards. He says the energetic colt was “prancing all the way” through the parade and it wasn’t until they were heading back up to the Orchards that he finally settled into a walk. This photo was submitted by Tom Callery of Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
