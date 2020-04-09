This photo was taken in 1954 looking west toward the Lewiston Hill out through the window of the home of David A. and MayBelle Smith in the 400 block of Stewart Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards. The camera it was taken with was a gift in 1953 to the late E. Joy Forsman from her parents, David and MayBelle Smith, who built the house in 1948. This photo was submitted by David S. Forsman of Lewiston, Joy’s son, and he’s pretty sure he took the photo when he was a few months shy of 2 years old. Forsman says the family story was that the camera had been sitting on the dining room table at his grandparents’ home when “a little hand pressed the shutter button.” At the time the photo was taken, there were only five houses on the block located a couple of blocks north of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, according to Forsman. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1954: A candid snap out his grandparents’ window
