Blast from the Past / 1953: Re-elected to Tri-State’s board

Seven members of the Tri-State Memorial Hospital board of directors are shown after being unanimously re-elected to three-year terms during an annual membership meeting Feb. 19 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars cabin in Clarkston in this Al Munson photo published in the Feb. 20, 1953, Lewiston Tribune. Five of the seven are, top row from left, Keith Willett, Lester Parsons, John Koppes; bottom from left, Chester Gilleland, Lena Provost, president of the board, and Matt Johnson. Details of the meeting were recounted in an accompanying story and included the news that options for a site for the proposed new hospital building along Highland Avenue had been obtained, and that nearly one baby a day had been born to date in 1953 at the hospital. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Seven members of the Tri-State Memorial Hospital board of directors are shown after being unanimously re-elected to three-year terms during an annual membership meeting Feb. 19 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars cabin in Clarkston in this Al Munson photo published in the Feb. 20, 1953, Lewiston Tribune. Five of the seven are, top row from left, Keith Willett, Lester Parsons, John Koppes; bottom from left, Chester Gilleland, Lena Provost, president of the board, and Matt Johnson. Details of the meeting were recounted in an accompanying story and included the news that options for a site for the proposed new hospital building along Highland Avenue had been obtained, and that nearly one baby a day had been born to date in 1953 at the hospital. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.