Blast from the Past / 1953: Racing to a first-place finish

Robert Hansen streaks across the finish line to win the four-lap open bicycle race sponsored by the Lewiston Recreation Department’s summer program in this photo published in the June 27, 1953, Lewiston Tribune. The races were held June 26 at the Lewiston Junior High School athletic field, according to a story published with the photo which was headlined, “60 Young Bicycle Virtuosos Tangle in Recreation Trials.” The competitions for youngsters were divided into two age groups — younger than 12, and older than 12 — and also featured events for bikes of different classifications such as standard and English. In addition to the lap races, there also was trick and fancy riding competitions. Deana Mason was the only girl participating in the races. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
