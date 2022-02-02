New officers of the Lewiston Orchards Assembly, elected the previous night, gather for a photo published in the May 19, 1953, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left, Ellis Coale, vice president; Mary Coale, treasurer; Andrew Vassar, president; and Edythe Crowe, secretary. Voting was held at the Orchards School, according to an accompanying story, and Austin Walters, Ben Emery, Howard Whipple, Prentice Walker, Walter Schnabel and Abe Frye were named to the board of directors. Also at the meeting, votes for the Orchards Spring Festival Queen contest were counted and Barbara Jean Wagner was named the winner. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1953: Orchards Assembly officers elected
