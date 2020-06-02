The fifth grade students attending Lewiston’s College Elementary School assembled outside the school building for their class photo from the 1953-54 school year. Their teacher was Mrs. Bolon. The school building was part of North Idaho College of Education’s training elementary school on the campus with local children attending. However, in 1951, the NICE was closed and Independent School District No. 1 took over the operation of the elementary school under the name College Elementary, according to the district’s online history at www.lewistonschools.net/lewiston-schools-history. The school was closed in 1965, and the building today is named Reid Centennial Hall on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College, according to the website. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1953: Lewiston youngsters went to ‘College’
