Blast from the Past / 1953: Lewiston’s Christmas tree is lit

Capt. Ed Scriven (left) of the Salvation Army in Lewiston holds a microphone while Lewiston’s mayor, D.K. Worden, speaks at the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree in this photo published in the Dec. 8, 1953, Lewiston Tribune. The tree was installed by Lewiston Junior Chamber of Commerce members at 20th and Main streets, and Worden spoke at the tree’s dedication, on what was the 12th anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. In his speech, according to the story that accompanied the photo, Worden advocated for prayer throughout the world, saying, “It has become increasingly obvious that peace will not be won on the battlefields of the world or through the race for control of the atomic weapons of destruction.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
