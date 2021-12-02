Three students at Lewiston Junior High School lined up on the school staircase for this photo published in the Feb. 15, 1953, Lewiston Tribune. According to the photo caption, the girls were named “sweethearts” of their classes as a highlight of the junior high valentine dance in the school gymnasium the afternoon of Feb. 13. The girls are, from left, Joan Baldeck, ninth grade; Tish Parkins, eighth grade; and Ann Jacobs, seventh grade. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1953: Lewiston Junior High School ‘sweethearts’
