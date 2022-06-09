Blast from the Past / 1953: Lewiston High’s commencement speakers

These four Lewiston High School seniors posed at the school after having been chosen to give commencement talks at graduation in this John Hughes photo published in the March 14, 1953, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left, Bill Boie, Kathryn Christiansen, Barbara Rosekrans and Howard Scott. The four were selected by a vote of seniors at a class meeting the day before from among the top 24 of the graduating class, according to the photo caption. All were active in extracurricular activities during their high school years.
These four Lewiston High School seniors posed at the school after having been chosen to give commencement talks at graduation in this John Hughes photo published in the March 14, 1953, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left, Bill Boie, Kathryn Christiansen, Barbara Rosekrans and Howard Scott. The four were selected by a vote of seniors at a class meeting the day before from among the top 24 of the graduating class, according to the photo caption. All were active in extracurricular activities during their high school years. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.