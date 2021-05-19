Members of the Lapwai High School boys basketball team assembled in the school gym for their team picture in this yearbook photo from 1953. Pictured are, front row from left: Harley Williams (coach), Ed Madsen, Lorin Eggers, Ronald McFarland, Benjamin Arthur, Billy Greene, Albert Walters (manager); back row: Jerry Sobotta, Royal Rickett, Tommy Redheart, Marcus Wilson, Mickey McCormack. This photo was submitted by Karen Eggers of Bovill, whose late husband, Gary Eggers, was the brother of Lorin Eggers. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1953: Lapwai High’s boys’ basketball team
-
- Updated
- Comments
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
If you were a pool toy, what would you be?
You voted: