Blast from the Past / 1953: Lapwai High’s boys’ basketball team
Submitted by Karen Eggers of Bovill

Members of the Lapwai High School boys basketball team assembled in the school gym for their team picture in this yearbook photo from 1953. Pictured are, front row from left: Harley Williams (coach), Ed Madsen, Lorin Eggers, Ronald McFarland, Benjamin Arthur, Billy Greene, Albert Walters (manager); back row: Jerry Sobotta, Royal Rickett, Tommy Redheart, Marcus Wilson, Mickey McCormack. This photo was submitted by Karen Eggers of Bovill, whose late husband, Gary Eggers, was the brother of Lorin Eggers. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.