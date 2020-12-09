Blast from the Past / 1953: Kendrick High School majorettes

The Kendrick High School majorettes for the school year of 1953-54 are shown in the KHS annual from that school year. All the names are available, but only the two girls shown in back can be matched with their names: Oreta Holt on the far left and Karen Nelson on the far right. The other majorettes are listed as Geneva Groseclose, Norma Andrews and Donna Mabbott (leader). The girls’ uniforms are described as white corduroy trimed in gold, black hats trimmed in gold with black plumes and white boots with black tassels. The majorettes performed for home games as well as some games out of town, marched at the district tournament and the music festival, according to the yearbook. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region