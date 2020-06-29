Blast from the Past / 1953: Enthralled by a good story

Two girls are shown listening raptly to a story in the children’s room at the Clarkston Library in this photo published in the Feb. 22, 1953, Lewiston Tribune. Mrs. Thomas E.E. Berry is the storyteller in this photo while the girls are Marsha Nash (left), daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Nash, and Roberta Wicklund (right), daughter of Mrs. and Mrs. Robert Wicklund, according to the original photo caption. All are of Clarkston. There were 30 children in the room listening to the story of “Smoozie,” an Alaskan reindeer fawn on the afternoon of Feb. 21, according to the caption. Story hours were held for children between the ages of 6 and 11 at the library every Saturday afternoon under the sponsorship of Tau Delta Book Club. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
