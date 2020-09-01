A crew of workers from Cascade Cartridges Inc. pose on a car parked outside the company’s ammunition factory along Lewiston’s Snake River Avenue in this photo taken in July 1953. The photo was submitted by Steve Rynearson of Clarkston and includes his mother, June Rynearson, posed in front of the man in the cap, who is identified as Mel Ruark. The only other person is the photo Steve can identify is his mother’s friend, Winnie Moorehouse, shown on the left in the back, wearing glasses. June worked at CCI for a few years before moving with her family to Syringa. Products bearing the CCI brand, founded in 1951 at Lewiston by Dick Speer, still are manufactured today at its plant along Snake River Avenue, according to www.cci-ammunition.com. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1953: Cartridge factory crew takes a break
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region