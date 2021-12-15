The Jones brothers, Kenny, 6, and Dave, 2, focus all their attention on the man in red during a visit to Santa Claus in Lewiston in this 1953 photo. The brothers were longtime Lewiston residents. Kenny has died, and Dave and his wife, Keri Jones (who submitted this photo), moved to Clarkston in the fall. The brothers’ mother worked as a cook at Montgomery Ward in Lewiston, and the family think it’s possible this visit to Santa took place there. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1953: Brothers meet up with Santa
