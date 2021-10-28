A group of girls form a human pyramid in front of Lewiston Junior High School in this photo from 1953. They are, ground level from left, Anna Mae Miles, Carla Asker, Barbara Brill, Betty McDonugh, Janet White, Barbara Wright, Maxine Morse, (unidentified); second row, Frances Davis, (unidentified teacher), Nadine Holmgren, Joyce Cook, Lucille Harvy, Barbara Cameron, Jeanne Cook, Margaret Malcarney, Dorothy Young. The photo is from the collection of Kevin Kneisly and Jessica Owen, children of Joyce Cook, shown in the photo along with her identical twin sister, Jeanne Cook. The Cook twins were daughters of Sylvester and Alda Cook, longtime residents of Lewiston. The photo was submitted by Bill Henley, of Marysville, Wash., cousin of the Cooks. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1953: Balance is perfect for the pyramid
