In their art class, three Lewiston High School students work on a Bengal tiger sign to display at football games in this photo published in the Nov. 1, 1953, Lewiston Tribune. The photo was part of a lengthy feature story about how students in Lewiston public schools were joining “schools and clubs all over the nation in observance of the American Art Week,” according to the story. The students are, from left, Darrell Hanks, senior; Dale Jolliff, senior, and Barb Harbison, junior. Among the media used in the students’ art instruction was clay, block printing and silk screening, in addition to more traditional means. All age groups especially enjoyed finger painting. Another plan for the week of observances, according to the story, was the Lewis and Clark Art Association’s first Beaux Arts Ball at the Lewis-Clark Hotel featuring a theme of “Sidewalks in Paris.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1953: Adding stripes to the tiger
