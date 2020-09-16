Blast from the Past / 1952: When the fair was in north Lewiston

Two 4-H Club members get ready to exhibit their registered, purebred Guernsey heifers in the Tri-State Pavilion at the Nez Perce County Fair in north Lewiston in this photo published in the Sept. 25, 1952, Lewiston Tribune. The boys were Mickey Waite, 12 (right), holding his heifer, Dora Belle, and Ned Paffile, 14, with his champion heifer, Gloria Belle. Both boys lived in Lewiston Orchards. The onlookers in the barn are (from left) James Line, Robert Line (mostly hidden), Gary Hix and Bill Line. The accompanying story described the variety of fair exhibits this way: “Those who know the valley’s wealth that comes annually from the soil at this season will enjoy, once again, the opportunity to see the broadest sunflower, the biggest pumpkin and the fattest calf to be shown.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
