In a tense moment, a dozen men, sandwiched between banks of telephone equipment, pulled strings that jerked fiber strips from between contact points to connect the system allowing Lewiston telephone customers to direct dial calls in this photo by Al Munson published in the Nov. 3, 1952, Lewiston Tribune. The men were in the new dial equipment telephone building at Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street. The switchover, from manual operator-connected calls to those dialed directly by approximately 9,000 customers of the Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Co. in Lewiston, was immediate Nov. 2, while at the same time manual switchboards were disconnected. The switchover didn’t quite go off without a hitch, as so many patrons were dialing friends just to try out the new system, that at times, there was no dial tone to be heard when the receiver was picked up. That Sunday morning of the switchover, between 10 and 11, there were 6,201 calls attempted compared to a normal of 2,500 for that hour. Despite efforts to inform all customers of the switchover, some patrons still tried to reach operators to have them place their calls. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1952: When dialing a telephone was brand new
