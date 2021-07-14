Blast from the Past / 1952: Visiting his folks while on furlough
Submitted by Bobbi Schmidt of Cottonwood

Visiting home on furlough while serving in the U.S. Air Force, Ferdinand “Fred” J. Vogel posed for this 1952 photo with his parents, Anna and Fred J. Vogel, in front of their home in Nezperce. The younger Fred was the sixth of the Vogels’ 10 children, according to his sister, Bobbi (Vogel) Schmidt, of Cottonwood, who submitted this photo. Fred, who served in the Air Force from 1951-1955, celebrates his 90th birthday this month, and still lives in Nezperce. He was born in the home pictured and it still stands in Nezperce, Schmidt writes, though it has been remodeled. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

