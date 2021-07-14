Visiting home on furlough while serving in the U.S. Air Force, Ferdinand “Fred” J. Vogel posed for this 1952 photo with his parents, Anna and Fred J. Vogel, in front of their home in Nezperce. The younger Fred was the sixth of the Vogels’ 10 children, according to his sister, Bobbi (Vogel) Schmidt, of Cottonwood, who submitted this photo. Fred, who served in the Air Force from 1951-1955, celebrates his 90th birthday this month, and still lives in Nezperce. He was born in the home pictured and it still stands in Nezperce, Schmidt writes, though it has been remodeled. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1952: Visiting his folks while on furlough
-
- Updated
- Comments
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.