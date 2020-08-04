Two sisters perch together on a tree stump in front of their Lewiston Orchards home in this photo taken in the early 1950s. Claudine (left) and Evelyn Eddy are the two oldest of Jack and Dorothy Eddy’s six children. The stump was created when big trees in front of their home along Fifth Street were cut down as the street was widened and paved around 1951 or 1952. This photo was submitted by their sister, Charlotte (Eddy) Peasley of Clarkston, who guesses they might have been dressed in their best because it was Easter time. Claudine (Eddy) Rody now lives in McMinnville, Ore., and Evelyn (Eddy) Albert lives in Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1952: Two Eddy sisters dressed in their best
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
What's your favorite summer berry?
You voted: