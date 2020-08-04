Blast from the Past / 1952: Two Eddy sisters dressed in their best

Two sisters perch together on a tree stump in front of their Lewiston Orchards home in this photo taken in the early 1950s. Claudine (left) and Evelyn Eddy are the two oldest of Jack and Dorothy Eddy's six children. The stump was created when big trees in front of their home along Fifth Street were cut down as the street was widened and paved around 1951 or 1952. This photo was submitted by their sister, Charlotte Peasley of Clarkston, who guesses they might have been dressed in their best because it was Easter time. Claudine (Eddy) Rody now lives in McMinnville, Ore., and Evelyn (Eddy) Albert lives in Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Two sisters perch together on a tree stump in front of their Lewiston Orchards home in this photo taken in the early 1950s. Claudine (left) and Evelyn Eddy are the two oldest of Jack and Dorothy Eddy’s six children. The stump was created when big trees in front of their home along Fifth Street were cut down as the street was widened and paved around 1951 or 1952. This photo was submitted by their sister, Charlotte (Eddy) Peasley of Clarkston, who guesses they might have been dressed in their best because it was Easter time. Claudine (Eddy) Rody now lives in McMinnville, Ore., and Evelyn (Eddy) Albert lives in Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags

Recommended for you