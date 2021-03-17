Three telephone operators at the Lewiston exchange of the Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Co. work at testing phone circuits in this Al Munson photo published in the Oct. 20, 1952, Lewiston Tribune. The three operators are, from left, Opal Merchant, Audrey Barnes and Verla Heasly, and they would do the testing from 10 p.m. until about 5 a.m. They were to dial approximately 9,000 telephone numbers in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley over the course of a week, according to an accompanying story, conducting tests to ensure that dial equipment is properly wired, though the calls wouldn’t actually ring through and would be intercepted by a fourth operator. On Nov. 2, the Lewiston exchange was to change from manual to dial operation, and each number had to be tested to make sure it would connect to the proper home phone. At the same time, the telephone company mailed new directories to each subscriber. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1952: Testing 9,000 phone numbers
