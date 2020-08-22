Blast from the Past / 1952: Stopping to smell the roses

Mrs. Harry Langdon and her toddler grandson, Billy Nesheim, take a closer look at the blooming roses in a flower bed that border the driveway next to the Langdon home in the 800 block of Bryden Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards in this photo published in the Sept. 18, 1952, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story about changes in home mortgages, and the caption said construction of this home began in April 1951 and it was ready for occupancy five months later. The story noted while mortgages used to be for shorter terms and have higher monthly payments, current home mortgages generally were for longer terms and had lower monthly payments. “A generation or two ago, purchasing a home meant that a first and second mortgage — and sometimes a third — had to be met simultaneously,” according to the story. “Now the home mortgage is built around low down payments and modest monthly installments that wipe out the entire mortgage within a stated period.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
