Judith Hovey, left, and James Bauman watch their first grade teacher, Sister Dennis Mary, operate a new counting gadget at Lewiston’s St. Stanislaus parochial school in this photo published in the Nov. 16, 1952, Lewiston Tribune. According to the accompanying story, the numbermaster, as it is called, is aimed at teaching first and second grade pupils to count by units, with slots — thousands, hundreds, tens and ones — to drop small red discs into. “It will save much number drill,” Sister Dennis Mary said. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1952: St. Stanislaus students count on learning
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region