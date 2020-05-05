Blast from the Past / 1952: Showin’ off in the summertime

Bob Zinn (left) and Jack Willard catch some air while waterskiing as captured in this image made by staff photographer Al Munson published in the July 6, 1952, Lewiston Tribune. The young men were being pulled July 5 by a motorboat on the Snake River in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and had just passed over the top of an inclined float in the river when Zinn lost one of the handles of the tow rope. The waterskiing demonstration on the river was done during the fourth annual Hells Canyon Boat Club motorboat races, and they were held in conjunction with Clarkston’s golden anniversary celebration. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
