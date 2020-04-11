Blast from the Past / 1952: Schoolkids line up in Southwick

A class of students in grades 1, 2 and 3 lined up shoulder to shoulder, along with their teacher, Alice M. Tarry (in back), outdoors alongside the Southwick School for the photo from their 1952-’53 school year. They are (back row from left) Doug Armitage, Dave Armitage, Shirley Harris, David Gertje, Eldon Fry, Lavetta Thornton, Lavella Thornton, Hazel Perkins, Rose Cowger; (front row) Larry Babbs, Rose Lettenmaier, Judy Lohman, Ted Grinolds, Freddie Lettenmaier, Carolyn Holt, Mike Kachelmire. This photo was submitted by Shirley (Harris) Lane of Grangeville. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
