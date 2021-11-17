Blast from the Past / 1952: Putting the portable X-ray to use
Gladys Swank

Paul Snyder, new X-ray and laboratory technician at Asotin County Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, takes his first X-ray at the hospital in this Gladys Swank photo published in the June 5, 1952, Lewiston Tribune. The X-ray equipment being used is a portable machine donated by the Lewiston Elks Lodge. The hospital also maintains a larger X-ray machine, according to the photo caption. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags