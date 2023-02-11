Blast from the Past / 1952: Pausing to take in the view

Mrs. Norman Leer pauses for a look out one of the large living room view windows of her Clarkston Heights home with her sons and collie King in this photo published in the Sept. 18, 1952, Lewiston Tribune. The photo was part of a home interiors feature and the caption noted her sons, Robert, 6, and Eric, 9, joined her at the window. Eric's view through binoculars was to the north and east, while another large window in the Leer home faced directly across the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to the north. The room had gumwood walls and was furnished with both contemporary and early American pieces. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
