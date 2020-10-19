Blast from the Past / 1952: Passing a test with flying colors

Mary Jacobs leans on the airplane in which she completed her first solo flight from the Asotin County Airport in Clarkston in this photo taken March 15, 1952. The Lewiston 16-year-old was believed at the time by her flying instructor, Clyde Martin, to be the youngest girl to make a solo flight, according to a news story published in the the March 16, 1952, Lewiston Tribune. Jacobs was a junior at Lewiston High School at the time, and had been going to airport at least four mornings a week before classes to take to the skies with Martin for flying instructions. Her solo test consisted of a 30-minute flight over the Lewiston Orchards and Asotin before making a perfect landing, according to the story. "I thought I'd be a lot more afraid than I was," Jacobs said in the story. Mary (Jacobs) Heusinkveld died earlier this month at age 84, and this photo was submitted by her son, Hank Heusinkveld of Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
