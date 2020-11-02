Members of the Clarkston Jay-C-Ettes present a $250 check to Clarkston’s Asotin County Memorial Hospital in this photo published in the March 20, 1952, Lewiston Tribune. The money represented the proceeds from the third annual spring style show sponsored by the Jay-C-Ettes, and was mostly earmarked to pay for plastic-and-chrome bassinets, as shown, for the hospital nursery, according to the photo caption. At center in the photo, Mrs. Steve Goodnow, style show chairwoman, presents the check to Lulu Swope, hospital manager. Mrs. Jeff Domaskin (far left), president of the Jay-C-Ettes, and Mrs. Kenneth Anderson (far right), Jay-C-Ette Welfare Committee chairwoman, also were in attendance representing the organization at presentation ceremonies. The photo was taken by Gladys Swank. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1952: Jay-C-Ettes make donation to hospital nursery
