Blast from the Past / 1952: It’s time to sing and cut the cake

Friends gathered Dec. 19, 1952, behind the cake and gifts table in the basement of the Juliaetta Methodist Church to celebrate Lura Nelson's birthday. Pictured are, back row from left: Frances Freeman, Rosalea Whittum, Montez Browning, Darrell Brocke, Marlin Israel, Bonnie Groseclose, Dixie Groseclose; front row: Maici Nye, Lura Nelson, Rosemary Hugo, Ellen McAllister, Margaret Halliday. This photo was submitted by the birthday girl's daughter, Karen (Nelson) Eggers, of Bovill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Friends gathered Dec. 19, 1952, behind the cake and gifts table in the basement of the Juliaetta Methodist Church to celebrate Lura Nelson’s birthday. Pictured are, back row from left: Frances Freeman, Rosalea Whittum, Montez Browning, Darrell Brocke, Marlin Israel, Bonnie Groseclose, Dixie Groseclose; front row: Maici Nye, Lura Nelson, Rosemary Hugo, Ellen McAllister, Margaret Halliday. This photo was submitted by the birthday girl’s daughter, Karen (Nelson) Eggers, of Bovill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.