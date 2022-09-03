Blast from the Past / 1952: Hot rod club bestows membership

Daryl Hochrein, right, presents honorary membership cards in the Lewiston Cam Jammers Hot Rod Club to Lt. Harry Welker of the Lewiston Police Department, left, and Fields Bishop, Center, in this photo published in the Nov. 29, 1952, Lewiston Tribune. An honorary membership also was given to Lewiston Police Chief Robert O. Flood during the club's meeting Nov. 28 at Bishop's Sports Center in downtown Lewiston. According to an accompanying story, "The club was organized here three weeks ago by young men interested in 'hot rod' cars." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
