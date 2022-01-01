Blast from the Past / 1952: Four generations for Christmas in Gilbert

Four generations sat for a photo during Christmas 1952 at the home of Ina Dobson, near the now-defunct farming community of Gilbert on Russell Ridge, south of Orofino. Patty Johnson sits on the floor. Seated from left are her grandmother Ethel (Dobson) Robinson; her mother, Shirley Jean (Robinson) Johnson, and her great-grandmother Ina Dobson. Patty (Johnson) Tassinari died in August at her Moscow home. The photo was taken by Vance Dobson, Ina’s son and father of Kathy (Dobson) Warnock, of Clarkston, who submitted the photo. Warnock writes the family had gathered at Ina’s farmhouse, which didn’t have electricity, for an old-fashioned Christmas celebration.
