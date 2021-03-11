Blast from the Past / 1952: Clarkston gets new phones to dial

Tom Randall (left) connects the wires for a new dial-type telephone at the Clarkston home of Mrs. Charles Smith (center) while Don Cook (right) packs the Smiths’ old phone into a carton in this photo published in the Feb. 19, 1952, Lewiston Tribune. Randall and Cook, employees of the Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Co., were part of a crew of seven men installing 300 of the new phones in Clarkston homes that week. The new phones were to function as part of a dial system before January 1953, according to the accompanying story, and the plan was to get the change made for all of Clarkston’s 2,000 telephone users within two months. Once all the new phones were in place in Clarkston, the story noted, installation was to begin in Lewiston.
