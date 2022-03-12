Blast from the Past / 1952: Award-winning art students

Three Lewiston Junior High students who placed in the school’s annual art exhibit posed for this photo published in the May 7, 1952, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left, Dave Love, a ninth grader holding his painting judged best of show; Pat Nichols, an eighth grader who placed second; and LaVonne Ford, an eighth grader who placed third. About 100 works by eighth and ninth graders were exhibited in the high school gym, according to an accompanying story. Senior students in the art honorary society were the judges and the show was arranged by Lydia Sloan, art instructor. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
