An installation expert with Western Electric works at the painstaking task of connecting all of the individual telephone lines of the Lewiston exchange in this Al Munson photo published in the Aug. 24, 1952, Lewiston Tribune. There were estimated to be between 2½ and 3 million soldering jobs to be done to the main frame at Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Co.’s new dial equipment building. According to an accompanying story by reporter Bonnie C. Butler, preparations for the move from operator-placed calls to direct dial in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley also included convincing customers to forget their longtime numbers and producing a movie titled “An Adventure in Telezonia,” a color movie to be shown in all valley schools, which featured a boy finding his lost dog by using a dial telephone correctly. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1952: Answering the call to untangle
