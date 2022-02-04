Walter Hereth, Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District manager, takes a look at some of the first tree plantings, which numbered 50 total, to be made at the new eight-acre park in the Orchards in this photo published in the May 11, 1952, Lewiston Tribune. The photo was one accompanying an extensive story on the park by reporter Arthur S. Riddle. A variety of civic organizations in the Orchards donated trees and shrubbery to the project, and some even took shovel in hand to plant them. Students of Professor Earl New, a landscaping expert in the University of Idaho’s horticulture department, worked on a design for the park as a free service. The park, which eventually would be named Hereth Park, was constructed on a site formerly occupied by a reservoir which became obsolete when the district installed a new water system. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past: 1952 — A new park begins in the Orchards
