Blast from the Past / 1952: A Kendrick family Thanksgiving

Members of the Grant and Jessie Bateman family gathered at the couple’s home for Thanksgiving dinner and a photo in 1952. The Batemans lived on a ranch about a mile north of Kendrick. Pictured are (back row from left) Edna (Bateman) Watson, Peggy (Stum) Bateman, Clifford Trout, Mildred (Bateman) Morrison, James Morrison, Jessie (Foster) Bateman, Grant Bateman, Francis (Bateman) Trout, Kenny Trout; (middle row) Donna (Watson) Frary, Shirley (Morrison) Hall, Lynda (Morrison) Mooers, Gerald Bateman, Marvin Trout, Ginger (Trout) Clemm; (front) Richard Watson, Dan Watson, Ron Watson, Frank Morrison, Clinton Trout, Sharon (Bateman) Katus, Don Bateman, Diana (Bateman) Taylor. Gerald Bateman of Lewiston, the only of the couple’s five children still living, submitted this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
