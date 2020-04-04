In 1952, five of the Squires brothers assembled on their family's homestead on Harris Ridge near Kooskia and posed for a photo with their mother. Mary and Edward Squires had originally homesteaded the land, where they ranched, and grew wheat and timothy hay. They also raised six daughters and seven sons. Pictured here are (back row from left) Eric, Ted and Ab; and (front row) Oliver, Mary and Jude. By the time of this photo, Ab Squires had taken over farming the land after his folks had retired, and they had moved into Kooskia to live with their daughter and son-in-law, Hattie and Fred Shaner. This photo commemorated the final time Mary Squires would travel out to visit the ranch on Harris Ridge, according to her granddaughter, Jo Anne (Shaner) Miller, who submitted this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

