Blast from the Past / 1952: A charitable collection challenge issued

Mrs. Harry McAllister of Lewiston gives a smile of thanks as Wes Tollenaar, a photographic supply merchant, drops a coin into the Salvation Army kettle in downtown Lewiston in this photo published in the Dec. 12, 1952, Lewiston Tribune. Mrs. McAllister, a Salvation Army worker for 13 years, was staffing a booth in front of the F.W. Woolworth store. A story accompanying the photo described a four-way challenge “issued by the Lewiston Lions Club with the boast that Lions can take charge of a Salvation Army booth and collect more money in one day than other service clubs including Lewiston-Clarkston Kiwanians, Lewiston Rotarians and the Lewiston Junior Chamber of Commerce.” The Lions were to take over the booth for the challenge the day this photo was published. Capt. Ed Scriven, the Salvation Army office at Lewiston, reported the collection kettles had averaged donations of $60 daily since they had been placed along Main Street Nov. 29.
