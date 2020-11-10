Blast from the Past / 1952: A cappella choir is ready for concert

Lewiston TribuneThe Lewiston High School a cappella choir assembled in front of the high school for this photo published in the April 4, 1952, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story that provided details for a concert planned that night in the high school auditorium. In addition to this choir, performances were planned by the senior mixed ensemble, senior mixed chorus, junior high girls’ glee club, junior high boys’ glee club, junior class girls’ ensemble, senior male chorus and senior treble chorus. Six students also were scheduled to sing solos at the concert, which was to be under the direction of Robert Harris, vocal instructor, according to the story. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Lewiston Tribune

