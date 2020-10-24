Blast from the Past / 1951: Youngster admires fair veggies

David Faling of Lewiston, 4, admires a specked pumpkin and multi-colored dried ear of corn on display at the Nez Perce County Fair in Lewiston in this photo published in the Sept. 28, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. Al Munson, who was head photographer on staff at the Tribune from the late 1940s to early 1950s, took the photo. The vegetables on display were grown by Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Robel of Lewiston Orchards who won a blue ribbon in the category of individual garden display at the fair. An accompanying story detailed many of the exhibits to be seen at the fairgrounds in north Lewiston, including a sunflower measuring 18 inches across, peanuts on display in the Lewiston Valley Grange booth and “a stock beet, grown for cattle feed, big as half a sack of flour.” The story also described the addition of a concrete floor to the fair’s Tri-State Pavilion. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
