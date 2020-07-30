Blast from the Past / 1951: Working on a construction project

Teddy Duncan, 9, keeps his eyes on his work in this photo published in the July 7, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. Teddy was one of 267 boys and girls enrolled in the city of Lewiston’s summer recreation program of shop work in the Lewiston High School shop, according to the caption published under the photo. Teddy’s project was a battleship, constructed to his personal specifications. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
