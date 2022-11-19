Blast from the Past / 1951: Three new sergeants are on the job

Three new desk sergeants were on the job in the Lewiston Police Department in this photo published in the Jan. 21, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. The desk sergeants newly appointed to their posts by Chief Robert O. Flood are, from left, Harry Welker, Russell P. Barber and Earl King. The photo was one of several accompanying a story about an increase in local crime in 1950 -- mirroring a national trend -- in a report given by the police chief to the Lewiston City Council. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Three new desk sergeants were on the job in the Lewiston Police Department in this photo published in the Jan. 21, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. The desk sergeants newly appointed to their posts by Chief Robert O. Flood are, from left, Harry Welker, Russell P. Barber and Earl King. The photo was one of several accompanying a story about an increase in local crime in 1950 — mirroring a national trend — in a report given by the police chief to the Lewiston City Council. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.