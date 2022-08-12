Blast from the Past / 1951: St. Gertrude’s Academy faculty

The sisters who taught at St. Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood are shown at the school in this 1951 photo from the collection of the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude. They are, front row from left: Sister Augustine Uhlenkott, Mother Eugenia Schallberger, Sister Alfreda Elsensohn and Sister Deodata Latz; back row: Sister Dominica Sweeney, Sister Theresa Gassner, Sister Eleanor Abel and Sister Lorraine Hartnett. In 1924, the sisters completed their new convent building, and began using their old building next door as a school named St. Gertrude’s Academy, according to photo submitter Carla Wilkins, museum curator. In 1954, they built a new school in its place, and in 1970, they closed the academy and sold their school building to the Cottonwood School District, and it became Prairie High School. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
