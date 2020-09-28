Blast from the Past / 1951: Sleeping through a cowboy breakfast

David Eugene Heinen, 3-month-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Heinen of Lewiston, dozes in his father’s arms as the couple enjoy the fare at the Asotin County Fair in this photo published in the April 30, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. While the baby slept, his parents partook in the cowboy breakfast at the fair, which began at 5 a.m. April 28. A story published in the April 29 edition of the Tribune noted the 10th annual cowboy breakfast had attracted 4,500 attendees who “consumed 500 pounds of flapjack flour, 12 cases of evaporated milk, two and a half crates of eggs, 700 pounds of little pig sausages, 100 pounds of butter, 14 cases of syrup and more than 80 pounds of coffee.” Some rain only slightly delayed a lineup of musical entertainment while a canvas cover was rigged to cover the performers. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
