Blast from the Past / 1951: Saying their last-minute goodbyes

With raindrops dampening his jacket, Don Scholes (left) lifts Barbara Sidwell up to the train window to give a last-minute goodbye kiss to Pfc. Franklin Silverson in this photo published in the May 7, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. Silverson was a member of the Lewiston unit, Battery C of the 148th field artillery, which was leaving Lewiston for active duty at Camp Carson, Colo. Accompanying stories in that day’s newspaper provided details. “Hundreds of Lewiston-area folk stood in a drenching rainstorm at the union depot last night to bid farewell to the men of Battery C, 148th field artillery, Idaho National Guard.” The men had spent the day with family and friends, and had their last evening meal in Lewiston at the Lewis-Clark Hotel. “After dinner, the troops assembled again and marched up Main Street with police escort to the railroad depot,” according to the story. “The men boarded the train at 7:15 (p.m.) and last-minute goodbyes were exchanged through open windows. Wives and sweethearts were lifted by friends into the outstretched arms of the men on the train, and many people passed down the length of the train, from window to window ... . At exactly 7:30, the train began to move and as it gathered speed toward the west, many of the women whose men were aboard dabbed at cheeks already wet with rain.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.