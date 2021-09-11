Minnie Weidner rides her stud horse, Champ, during the fifth annual National Appaloosa Horse Show in the arena at the Roundup Grounds in North Lewiston in this 1951 photo. Champ officially was owned by Weidner’s father, Chet Sinclair, and the family lived in Weippe at the time. This photo was submitted by Weidner’s daughter, Cindy Boren, of Spalding, who says her mom died in 2019. The Roundup grounds moved to its current location in Tammany in time for the 1982 rodeo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1951: Riding Champ in the Appaloosa Horse Show
