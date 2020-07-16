Blast from the Past / 1951: Practicing their parade twirls

Two young baton twirlers practice their routine for the annual Ninth Avenue Kids Parade in that Lewiston neighborhood in this photo taken in 1950 or '51. The photo, snapped in the Normal Hill neighborhood, shows Saundra Wagner (left) and Jeaneanne Lukenbill (right) prior to the parade with flowers in their hair and batons held aloft. This photo was submitted by Bill Henley of Marysville, Wash., who grew up in this neighborhood. He and Jeaneanne Lukenbill later were married, and she died in 2016. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

