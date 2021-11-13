Blast from the Past / 1951: Pals on the playfield
Submitted by Bill Henley of Marysville, Wash.

Sixth-grader John Frazier is caught by pal Bill Henley’s Kodak Brownie Hawkeye camera on the grounds of Lewiston’s Whitman Elementary School in this 1951 photo. The boys lived a block apart on Normal Hill’s Ninth Avenue, and were best friends. The photo was submitted by Henley, now of Marysville, Wash. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags